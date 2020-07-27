North-east chef in running for National Chef of the Year

A successful north-east chef has earned a place in the annual National Chef of the Year Awards.

Competing with 40 of the most respected culinary talents, Graham Mitchell, head chef at The Scullery – based in Newmachar Hotel in Aberdeenshire – will attend the competition in September this year.

With previous winners including Gordon Ramsey and Alyn Williams, the prestigious event is designed to attract and encourage talent in the hospitality industry.

Graham has been awarded a string of reputable titles over his career – including Scotch Beef Chef of the Year and Seafood Chef of the Year – since starting his career at just 15.

