North-east charity’s variety show to take place tomorrow

A fundraising talent variety show organised by a north-east children’s charity is to take place this weekend.

Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions, will hold its BIG Sunday Showcase online tomorrow.

It aims to shine a light onto the best hidden talent in the north-east, with funds raised from ticket sales to go directly towards the charity.

Charlie House has seen an increase in requests for support since the start of lockdown, and hopes to continue supporting families to the same high standards even though its major annual fundraising events had to be cancelled.

The evening will be hosted by Steven J Innes, and will be screened online via Zoom from 6pm.

Entries will be whittled down with a shortlist of 12 finalists selected by a judging panel, all of whom will be showcased on the night.

The public will be asked to vote in an online poll, with the winner walking away with The BIG Sunday Showcase trophy and prizes, including a visit to Original 106FM, restaurant and food vouchers and other goodies.

Tickets cost £10 per household plus a small booking fee, and can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/2BLN2D3