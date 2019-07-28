North-east charity’s stores earn Zero Waste Scotland mark of quality

A human trafficking charity has been given the stamp of approval from an organisation verifying the standards of second-hand goods.

Stella’s Voice has stores on King Street in Aberdeen and at Inverugie near Peterhead.

It sells a wide range of goods from both locations including pre-owned clothing, furniture and electrical items.

The store has now been awarded the kitemark by Zero Waste Scotland, the organisation behind Revolve, the reuse quality standard scheme for shops selling second-hand goods.

It guarantees customers high quality products that conform to safety standards, as well as offering good value for money.

Mark Morgan, director at Stella’s Voice, said: “Second-hand doesn’t have to be second-best.

“Revolve certified stores, including Stella’s Voice, offer quality and pre-loved pieces where customers can be confident they are buying quality goods from a trusted source.”

Iain Gulland, chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland, added: “We encourage shoppers to think second-hand first and to look for the Revolve logo.

“This gives them reassurance they’re going to find great quality items in store.”