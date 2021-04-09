A local charity has created activity packs to boost the mental health of care experienced children and young people in Aberdeen.

Sport Aberdeen’s SPACE (Supported Physical Activity for Care Experienced) partnered with the charity, Children 1st, to deliver the programme.

The project, alongside Aberdeen City Council’s Virtual School, introduces physical activities by delivering ‘wellbeing packs’ to young people.

SPACE uses sport and physical activity to help care experienced children and young people maximize their potential through bespoke interventions.

Graeme Dale, Sport Aberdeen head of sport and active communities, said: “As a corporate parent Sport Aberdeen has a commitment to care experienced young people within the care of Aberdeen City Council, and by using the positive effects that sport has on mental and physical health, we can play our part in supporting this group.

“After identifying the same joint goal as Children 1st and with the backing of Aberdeen City Council’s Virtual School we have been able to work in partnership to create and deliver activity packs to as many people as possible.

“We have been able to create tailored packs for specific participants, with a focus on getting young people out and active which has been especially important during periods of lockdown.”

Sport Aberdeen staff help to deliver the activity packs.

So far, Sports Aberdeen and Children 1st have distributed almost 250 activity packs to social work and education throughout the city.

A family member who received the pack, said: “They are so grateful for the stuff they got, especially the pump.

“The kids liked everything, the scrapbook and the goalie gloves.

“Thank you to you and the team, it was so unexpected.”

Service manager for Aberdeen’s Children 1st, Lindsay Jessiman said: “We know that winter in lockdown has had a significant impact on the wellbeing of many of the children and young people that we work alongside.

“We were delighted to partner with Sport Aberdeen and the Virtual School to provide these sports packs to young people and families in the local community.

“All sports packs included a range of equipment for indoor and outdoor activities, along with activity cards to help get the children started.

“We were able to create and deliver these packs thanks to support from Abernecessities and our partners within the FitLike Hubs.

“The children and carers were delighted with their doorstep drop-offs and we have had some really positive feedback.”

Sport Aberdeen was established in 2010 and manages sports and physical activity services on behalf of Aberdeen City Council.

Children 1st, is Scotland’s national children’s charity, which works to protect children and keep them safe from harm.

As well as providing local family support and trauma recovery services, Children 1st also provides Parentline for families across the country.