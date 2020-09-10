North-east charity working with blind and deaf people nominated for top business award

A charity working with blind and deaf people across the north-east has been nominated for a top business award.

North East Sensory Services (NESS) is a finalist in the Northern Star Business Awards, organised by the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

The charity has been nominated in the ‘Making the Difference’ category, with winners due to be announced next year.

NESS works to achieve independence for blind and deaf people. In Scotland, around 188,000 people suffer from significant sight loss and this number is expected to double by 2031, while around 945,000 people suffer from hearing loss or are deaf.

All age groups are at high risk of social isolation, frustration, and disengagement from society due to communication barriers.

Young people may fail to achieve their full potential, while those coping with age-related sensory loss can face insurmountable obstacles to social contact.

NESS provides services to help people overcome the effects of serious sight or hearing loss, operating in Aberdeen, Angus, Dundee, Elgin, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Graham Findlay, chief executive of NESS, said: “We are thrilled to discover we’ve been announced as a finalist in the prestigious Northern Star Awards.

“These highly competitive and esteemed awards celebrate business excellence, so we are especially delighted to be recognised for the life-changing difference we make to people living with serious sight and hearing loss in Aberdeen and throughout the north-east.

“People with sensory impairments have an enormous contribution to make to society, both economically and socially, and our work helps them achieve their potential.”