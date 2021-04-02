North-east sensory charity wins major business award

A north-east charity dedicated to helping blind and deaf people across Scotland has won a prestigious business award.

North East Sensory Services (NESS) triumphed in the Making a Difference category at the Northern Star Business Awards.

It was recognised for the work it does in helping achieve independence for people living with sensory impairments across Aberdeen and the north of Scotland.

The annual awards are organised by the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and took place virtually as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

NESS’s mission is for blind and deaf people to achieve as much independence as possible, and to contribute to society to the same level as those without sensory impairments.

It supports people in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Dundee and Moray.

Graham Findlay, chief executive of NESS, said: “It’s a privilege to win such a prestigious award and we’re thrilled that our work has been recognised.

“There was some fantastic competition and we’re proud that the judges selected NESS for this prize.

“Our key mission is to make a life-changing difference to people with sensory impairments and give them the opportunity to fulfil their potential.

“This award is a tribute to our committed staff and the wonderful service users they support.

“As we begin to think about recovery from the Covid pandemic, achieving more independence for blind and deaf people has never been more important.

“They’ve endured more than most, but they can also play a key role economically and socially as the north of Scotland recovers.”