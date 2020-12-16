North-east charity volunteers hand out 40 treat boxes to those in need

Selfless charity volunteers have begun distributing treat boxes to housebound service users across the north-east.

The Royal Voluntary Service mobilises volunteers to support those in need, in hospital and in the community.

The Inverurie branch of the organisation was recently handed a generous cash donation from Aberdeen-based haulage firm Colin Lawson Transport.

The money was used to purchase 40 hampers, which are being delivered to those who are housebound and isolated across the region.

The first batch of treat boxes, which contained items including local jams, shortbread, Christmas cake and biscuits, were delivered on Monday.

Service manager of the Royal Voluntary Service Inverurie branch, Pat Middleton, said the recipients were thrilled to receive the boxes, which were packed by The Greengrocer in Inverurie.

She said: “The service users were delighted, they were chuffed to bits.

“One lady I delivered to was actually in tears, she couldn’t believe that people were thinking of her.

“We just wanted to give people a treat to cheer them up, especially after such a difficult year.

“A lot of the service users have been isolated from their families which is very difficult and some will be on their own for Christmas.”

© DCT Media/Paul Glendell

The Royal Voluntary Service has had to adapt its services in order to support users in the area throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Volunteers set up safe and well calls with clients and transported them to hospital appointments using PPE.

They also introduced a shop and drop service, where a volunteer collected a list from the user and picked up their shopping.

Pat said she feels “privileged” to help out those most vulnerable in the community.

She added: “I was getting a lot of phone calls from the clients thanking me after the first batch of boxes were delivered.

“It’s very rewarding, and you feel very privileged when they accept you into their lives.

“You get to know people and they tell you so much about themselves.

“People are genuinely relieved there are volunteers out there who can take them to hospital appointments safely, help them with their shopping and take them home.

“We couldn’t do this without the volunteers, they do all the hard work.”

To find out more about the work of Royal Voluntary Service volunteers, or to donate, go to www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk