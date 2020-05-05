North-east charity urging public to donate for Giving Tuesday

A north-east charity is appealing for food donations to mark Giving Tuesday UK.

Instant Neighbour, which provides support for vulnerable people and communities in the city and shire, is urging members of the public to get involved in Giving Tuesday – a global day of unity in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The aim of today’s event is to bring charities, businesses and individuals together to celebrate and show appreciation to frontline workers.

Instant Neighbour has received more than 8,300kg of donated food items since the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown.

This has helped provide 1,500 food parcels to more than 2,000 people.

The charity is calling for continued donations to mark the event.

Food items are to be delivered to their premises on St Machar Drive, Aberdeen, until Friday.