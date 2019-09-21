North-east charity to host Rock ’n’ Roll bingo

A north-east charity is holding a unique bingo event to celebrate its birthday.

Clan Cancer Support, which has bases across the north-east, is inviting people to its first ever Rock ’n’ Roll bingo event on its 36th birthday.

The event will take place on September 27 at Clan House in Aberdeen.

Unlike traditional bingo, players will be listening out for a mix of tunes rather than numbers to win prizes throughout the night.

Community fundraising manager Neil Martin said: “Rock ’n’ Roll bingo is a really fun game for every generation. The music played will cover every era up to present-day tunes. The evening takes place 36 years since Clan opened its doors in Aberdeen, offering support to people who are affected by a cancer diagnosis, so it is fitting that we spend the evening celebrating and having fun.”

Call 01224 647000 for more details.