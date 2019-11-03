North-east charity to hold Christmas market

A north-east charity will be holding a Christmas market at its headquarters to allow shoppers to get started on their festive shopping.

More than 30 stallholders will take part in the annual event at CLAN Cancer Support’s Westburn Road base.

Keen bargain hunters will be able to shop around from 10am until 3pm on November 9.

There will be a performance by Albacappella, who will sing their latest repertoire of Christmas songs and carols.

Ruth McIntosh, CLAN fundraising co-ordinator, said: “The Christmas market always marks the beginning of the festive season here at CLAN.

“CLAN House will be packed full of the finest gifts, pieces of art, hand-made jewellery and gift ideas for all the special people in your life.

“We have more shopping opportunities than ever this year, and we are also delighted to welcome Albacappella, who will be getting us all in the festive spirit singing Christmas songs and carols.

“The Christmas market is a popular event that, every year, raises much-needed funds to help us continue to support people whose lives are affected by cancer.”