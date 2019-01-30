North-east charity to celebrate 140th birthday

The work of a north-east charity which supports people with sight and hearing loss has been marked in the Scottish Parliament.

North East Sensory Services (NESS) will celebrate 140 years of improving lives with a ball at Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel in March.

The charity helps more than 6,500 people with practical and emotional support, as well as rehabilitation and equipment to assist them.

It also provides employment support to help blind, partially sighted and deaf people find work.

North-east MSP Liam Kerr has asked his Holyrood colleagues to support a motion marking the John Street-based charity’s milestone.

He said: “NESS is one of the lifeline services which has always been there and it’s one of Aberdeen’s oldest charities.

“It serves a massive area, from Elgin to Dundee.

“I know there is always room for more volunteers to make a difference to people with hearing or sight loss, so this landmark year is a good time to find out more.”

Singer and presenter Aled Jones will join Emmderdale’s Chris Chittell in hosting the celebrations on March 22.

Tickets are still available from neil.skene@nesensoryservices.org.

A table for 10 costs £1,200 or £125 per ticket per person.

Visit www.nesensoryservices.org to find out more.