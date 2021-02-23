North-east charity to benefit from society funding

A north-east charity that supports people with cystic fibrosis has been awarded £1,000

The Leanne Fund, which works with people suffering from the condition and their families, received cash from the Yorkshire Building Society’s charitable foundation.

Set up in memory of north-east woman Leanne Mitchell, who passed away aged 21 as a result of the disease, the charity provides support to people across the Highlands and Islands and Tayside, as well as Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

© Leanne Fund

It was nominated for funding by staff at Yorkshire Building Society’s Aberdeen branch.

Manager Nicola Scott said: “We are proud to be able to support The Leanne Fund with a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation.

“The work that they are doing to support cystic fibrosis patients is providing a real benefit to their lives.”

The money will be put towards vital equipment to help those suffering from the condition.

Chrisetta Mitchell, development manager at the Leanne Fund, said: “The Leanne Fund is grateful to have received this funding from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation which has supported the provision of sport and fitness equipment for cystic fibrosis sufferers, allowing them to exercise safely at home during the pandemic.

“The funding has made a significant impact on the number of children and young people that we have been able to support.”

Last year, the Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation donated nearly £420,000 to 359 charities across the country.