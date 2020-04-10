North-east animal sanctuary to auction memorabilia from the stars to help raise funds

Books and other items signed by celebrities will go under the hammer to help raise funds for a north-east animal sanctuary.

The haul, including some from film and TV stars such as Stephen Fry and Emma Thompson, will raise vital cash for Willows Animal Sanctuary and Animal Assisted Therapy Unit in Fraserburgh.

Willows relies upon its on-site cafe, fundraising and charitable donations to keep the charity afloat.

Due to the current emergency situation, the sanctuary has had to close its doors to visitors.

Since this has resulted in loss of income, Willows, which also specialises in rehabilitation and restoring the physical and mental health of rescued animals, may have to close permanently.

Hannah Darnell, who used to volunteer as Willow’s animal ambassador, decided to hold a special auction to help save the sanctuary.

She said: “I came up with the idea of the auction after a plea by Willows for urgent funds following the closure of the sanctuary and on-site cafe to the public.

“Willows is extremely important to me so I knew I had to do something to help.

“I relayed the idea of an auction to my friend, Laura Appleton, a long-standing Willows supporter, who immediately wanted to help.”

The animal-loving duo have managed to get their hands on some amazing auction prizes.

Hannah said: “We have been incredibly lucky with the donations we secured.

“Stephen Fry, Emma Thompson, Sam Heughan from Outlander, Michaela Strachan, and Lorraine McIntosh and Ricky Ross from Deacon Blue have donated signed books, and we have a number of other signed items from a wide range of celebrities.

“Laura and I have worked hard to secure donations that will appeal to a cross-section of society.

“We emailed agents, hijacked Instagram live broadcasts and pulled in favours from our friends to make contact with the stars.”

Hannah previously held a similar auction for Willows a few years ago and managed to raise more than £2,000.

She said: “I would hope that this auction would raise even more as a result of the amazing celebrities who have pledged their support.”

An exact date of the online auction has yet to be confirmed.

Hannah said: “We haven’t set a definitive date for the auction as of yet, due to the fact that some of the items have been delayed in arriving with us as a result of the current outbreak.

“However, we would hope to launch in the next two weeks if possible.”

The auction will run on Hannah’s dedicated Facebook page Help Save Willows Animal Sanctuary – Online Auction Page.