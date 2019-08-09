North-east charity takes on job of fixin’ vixen

A north-east animal sanctuary has had more than 800 patients through its doors so far this year – up more than 25% from the same period last year.

New Arc near Ellon has been inundated with requests for help since the start of the year.

Founders Keith and Pauline Marley have so far treated 810 different animals, compared to 630 treated up to August last year – a 28% increase.

Keith said the rise puts extra pressure on the charity.

Creatures currently at the centre include a badger, squirrels and an array of birds.

Mr Marley said the charity isn’t far off last year’s total. Throughout the whole of 2018, New Arc helped 917 creatures.

One of the latest arrivals to the Auchnagatt centre is a young fox thought to be between 10 and 12 weeks old.

Augusta, named after the month she arrived, had been struck by a vehicle near Strichen.

The fox was rushed to New Arc by a couple who witnessed the incident.

Keith said: “It has been constant this year. We have deer, foxes and a badger; in fact, I find it hard to think of an animal we haven’t got.”

He added: “Augusta had been hit by a car. The people who picked her up had stopped and saw her in the middle of the road.

“She had been struggling, falling over, dazed and traumatised, they picked her up and popped her in the back of the car. Augusta is very lucky that the couple stopped and realised there was a serious problem.

“She should have still been with her mum, but was obviously out exploring and was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“She was in our intensive care for a couple of days and her vision was a cause for concern.

“I’m pretty confident that she has made a full recovery but at the moment, because of her age, we are making sure she can take care of herself before releasing her.”

The charity is looking to help even more animals in the future by building a new wildlife hospital.

Work on the animal treatment centre will start next week. It will offer care for sick and injured wildlife from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Keith added: “We are still raising money for the hospital and our first aid unit. Work has started by clearing the site and the foundation is due to go in next week.

“The council has been to have a look at the progress.

“It’s unfortunate we won’t be able to get it up and running for this year but hopefully it will be sorted for next year.”