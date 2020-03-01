North-east charity shop appeals for plastic bag donations

A north-east charity shop has made a plea for people to donate spare plastic bags.

The New Arc charity shop on Bridge Street, Ellon, has appealed to supporters to call in and donate plastic bags.

The shop gives plastic bags out to customers – but no longer uses new ones.

All proceeds from sales help New Arc’s wildlife and animal rescue centre near Ellon.

A shop spokesman said: “We no longer issue new single-use plastic carriers and are reliant on donations of used bags.

“We know you all have masses of them stuffed away in cupboards and drawers and we’d really appreciate it if you could gather them up and drop them off at the shop where they’ll be put to good use.”

The centre was opened by Keith and Pauline Marley 14 years ago.

They were presented with a special achievement award by TV presenter Bill Oddie in London in October.