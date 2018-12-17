North-east charity sends out 6,000 shoeboxes full of Christmas gifts to those in need

More than 6,000 shoeboxes full of Christmas gifts have been sent out from the north-east.

Over the past few weeks, members of Rotary clubs have been working with children from local schools to send Christmas present shoeboxes to families in poverty in Central and Eastern Europe.

The scheme is a UK-wide project which has been run by Rotary clubs across the UK since 1994 and is now a registered charity under The Rotary Shoebox Scheme.

Last week, Aberdeen-based company Dyce Carriers, whose managing director is Jason Moir, helped to transport 6,200 boxes from the north-east to the main warehouse near Preston.

Rotary district shoebox co-ordinator Ron McKail said: “What Rotary clubs achieve can only be done with the help of the schools, parents and children who support us each year.

“Each box filled may be the only gift a child will receive.

“The contribution made by Jason Moir and his staff at Dyce Carriers is immense.

“Since 2010, each year they have stored, packed and delivered shoeboxes at no cost to the Shoebox Charity.

“In that time, they have palleted and transported over 50,000 shoeboxes.”

The boxes include toys, toiletries, educational items or household goods, which provides a practical and useful present for people who may never have received a present.