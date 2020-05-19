North-east charity reminds people to prioritise their mental wellbeing

A north-east charity is reminding people to continue to prioritise their mental wellbeing during Mental Health Awareness Week.

Aberdeen Cyrenians will be sharing virtual messages from its homelessness, poverty and violence services during Mental Health Awareness Week to encourage vulnerable people to check in with themselves and access any support they may need.

The charity, which works with people who are homeless, in crisis and battling mental health, alcohol and substance issues, is currently supporting their service users through telephone and video appointments.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Lynda Reid-Fowler, community services lead, said: “Many people who are homeless, and dealing with crisis, violence and abuse, already lack confidence and find dealing with everyday life exceptionally difficult.

“Having to socially isolate has increased their detachment and made it more and more challenging for people to cope.”

She added: “Our homelessness, poverty, violence and abuse services are still operating remotely, and we would encourage anyone who feels they now need these services to get in touch with us.

“We are aware of the problems people are facing, and our support teams are doing everything they can to make sure people don’t feel alone.”

To find out more about Aberdeen Cyrenians, visit www.aberdeen-cyrenians.org/