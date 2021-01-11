North-east charity receives mystery £1,000 donation from Santa

A north-east charity has thanked a kind-hearted mystery donor known for making a surprise £1,000 donation.

Staff at North East Sensory Services (NESS) discovered an envelope at its John Street base last week.

It had been placed behind the front door with the word donation written on it and a sticker which read “From Santa.”

Inside was £1,000 in cash.

The charity- which supports people with sensory impairments in Aberdeen, Dundee and the north-east- paid tribute to the anonymous donor.

Chief executive Graham Findlay said the money will go towards helping blind and deaf people take part in society, access benefits, and support them in job hunting.

He said: “We couldn’t believe it when we discovered the gift coming back after Christmas.

“We’ve no idea who it is from because it was signed simply ‘from Santa’ – but whoever it was has made a tremendous difference.

“Not only will the money be put to good use, but this act of generosity has really lifted spirits within the charity too.

“Times are tough for everyone just now, so the fact somebody thought of Ness for this considerable donation is really touching.

“The money will go towards supporting people with sensory impairments across the north-east, and help them take part in society to the same extent as everyone else.”

Members of the charity’s Facebook page paid tribute to the generous supporter.

One said: “What a lovely thing to do. Thank you whoever you are.”

Another added: “That’s lovely. Thank you on behalf of the service users you will be supporting.”