North-east charity receives huge funding boost

A north-east charity that supports blind and deaf people has received a huge cash boost.

North East Sensory Services (NESS) has been granted £75,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund’s Young Start Fund which will be used over the next three years in its young people’s service.

A further £10,000 was also awarded to the charity from the Scottish Children’s Lottery Chance to Connect Fund.

NESS’s Young People’s Sensory Service helps more than 100 children across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Caroline Rutherford, fundraising manager at NESS, said: “This money will help young people with sensory loss across the north-east at a time when it’s most needed.

“We work with more than 100 children across the north-east to ensure they can participate in society in the same way as their peers.

“Through a tailored programme of activities, our skilled and dedicated staff encourage our children to expand their experiences and perform beyond the limits of their current comfort zone.

“That results in increased self-esteem, independence and initiative, all leading to a greater sense of their own potential.

“All donations big and small help us continue this work, and we are extremely grateful to everyone who has supported us financially.”