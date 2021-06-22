North-east charity receives £10,000 cash boost to help the LGBT+ community in Grampian

Local charity Four Pillars has received a cash boost to help establish a multi-use community hub to support the LGBT+ community in Grampian.

Supported by a £10,000 windfall of cash from the Morrisons Foundation, the hub will function as a safe space and extend charity services.

The funding boost will allow the charity that provides a safe space in Aberdeen City to extend their support services.

Rachael Beedie, chairwoman at Four Pillars, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received this funding.

“This money will not only help us improve the services we offer but also help us expand.

“This extra space really opens up new opportunities for us to support our LGBT+ community here in Grampian.”

The new community hub will convert the basement of their existing facility on Regent Quay in Aberdeen, separating the community room from the main café drop-in area.

This will house LGBT+ awareness training for businesses, schools, charities and public bodies and be available for other charities and community groups to let.

Adrian Horsley, Morrisons Foundation Advisor, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to provide this donation to Four Pillars, such a great local charity who support members of the LGBT+ community in Grampian. Knowing that this donation will go on to have such a long-lasting impact really does make me proud.”