North-east charity raffling hundreds of pounds worth of vouchers to help traders

A north-east charity is raffling hundreds of pounds worth of vouchers from local businesses to help traders at the start of 2021.

North East Sensory Services (NESS) hopes to generate funds for its work helping blind and deaf people across the region.

The initiative is part of the NESS 2021 Voucher Raffle campaign, and was made possible thanks to donations from a number of local businesses.

Organisers hope the scheme will help businesses across the north east during the latest round of lockdown restrictions, and also provide much-needed funds for the charity’s work in supporting people with sensory impairments.

The charity has 21 vouchers worth £25 each from local retailers, cafes and restaurants.

Among the businesses supporting the initiative were McLean Financial Services, the Aberdeen Business Network, Flux Creative, 06Media, Total Business Furniture, McLeod and Aitken and Oberon Solutions.

Lynn Batham, community fundraising co-ordinator with NESS, said: “This fundraising project is about keeping everything local.

“It’s been made possible by generous businesses in Aberdeen, which will, in turn, help local traders through the toughest of times, and the proceeds will go towards our work in helping vulnerable people in the area.

“All the cash raised will assist people with hearing and visual impairments, who have endured a particularly difficult time in 2020.

“But by supporting them with work, leisure and practical activities, we can ensure they participate in society just like everyone else can and look forward to 2021 with optimism.”

The JustGiving page for the NESS 2021 Voucher Raffle can be viewed by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ness2021voucherraffle