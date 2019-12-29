North-east charity project will help boost skills and confidence in young people

A north-east charity programme for young people which focuses on personal development and increasing skills is open for new recruits as of next month.

The Prince’s Trust programme, which is run through Aberdeen Foyer in the north-east in partnership with North East Scotland College, is open to 16-25-year-olds.

Its next programme to run in the Peterhead area will begin on January 13, and runs for 12 weeks.

The aim of the scheme is to allow young people to gain new skills and qualifications, increase their confidence and meet new people, as well as work on their personal development.

Those who participate will take part in a community project as a group, attend an action-packed residential trip away and also undertake two weeks’ work experience in a field they are interested in.

Interview and CV skills will also be developed.

It is free to attend and Aberdeen Foyer offers travel fares if you live further than three miles away from its base on Kirk Street in Peterhead.

Anyone interested in taking part in the scheme is asked to contact Amy Broom on 01779 474820, or email amy.broom@aberdeenfoyer.com