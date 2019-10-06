North-east charity partnership is oil giant’s cup of tea

An oil and gas giant is continuing its partnership with a north-east social care charity.

BP, which has been in partnership with VSA for two years and has pledged more than £100,000 so far, has launched its latest drive to back the charity.

In a bid to cut down on plastics, the firm is selling reusable bottles and cups to employees – with proceeds going towards VSA’s Changing Lives campaign which is being supported by the Evening Express.

The cups and bottles, which are sold for £10, have proved a hit – with more than 500 gone in two weeks.

Peter Miller, BP’s vice-president of transformation, said: “We are taking away single-use bottles and cups in our offices as part of our climate objectives.

“They have proved really popular with the staff and we have had to reorder more of them.

“The partnership between ourselves and VSA has been very successful. It is great for us to be able to support them and they help us too through supporting our mental wellbeing programme. They are a brilliant partner and we are delighted to support them.”

The sale of the bottles and cups also saw VSA’s new contactless technology used for the first time – making donating to the charity more accessible.

The funds will go towards the charity’s purpose-built Abergeldie mental health unit.

VSA’s director of external relations Jennifer Mitchell said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with BP to support their mental wellbeing programme and we are thrilled they have pledged £100,000 towards our Changing Lives campaign.

“It is fantastic to see BP launch their new plastic-free initiative by dual branding water bottles and reusable coffee cups to raise funds in aid of VSA.

“The launch has also seen us use our new contactless collection technology for the first time – more and more people don’t carry any money and we have worked hard to be able to provide this new digital solution to our supporters and companies we work in partnership with to aid their fundraising efforts.”