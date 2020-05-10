North-east charity partners help those in need access essentials during crisis

North-east residents have told how a food delivery campaign has helped them to access essentials during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeen Cyrenians, CFINE, Social Bite and Aberdeen Foyer have formed a partnership called AC2U, which helps individuals and families who cannot leave their homes to get access to goods.

Anyone struggling due to the impact of coronavirus, or who is unable to provide food for themselves or their families, can apply for food, toiletries, baby items and clothing deliveries.

One anonymous service user has said the initiative had “saved their life”.

They added: “I am able to keep my cupboards stocked up with the essentials. I can also relax now without the worry of getting food in and I can plan my meals in advance.

“The partnership has saved my life so many times. All staff members are very helpful and nice to deal with on the phone.”

Another said: “I have very little money left once the rent has been paid which means I can’t afford to pay for food.

“The AC2U project has been brilliant, it has stopped me from starving.”

Lynda Reid-Fowler, community services lead, said: “It’s never been more important to get help to the people that need it – this pandemic has been devastating for people who were already vulnerable and struggling with daily life and now everything is harder.

“More and more people are turning to us in dire need and the support AC2U is offering is quite literally a lifeline for survival both physically and mentally.

“We believe no one should be left isolated, or in danger and despair, and when people are in crisis the AC2U team are here to make sure they don’t have to go through it alone.

“We ensure that vulnerable people still have someone to turn to for practical help and supplies, and any advice and support they need to make it through lockdown.”

Donations to AC2U can be handed in at Sainsbury’s Berryden, Asda at Middleton Park and the Tesco stores at Wellington Road and in Westhill.

How to donate

Online cash donations – https://app.donorfy.com/donate/3YSBIBZ3Z8/Coronavirusappeal

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/donate/638083983420648/

Phone – text ‘AC2U’ to 70085 to donate £5 Anyone able to supply food should email: ICanHelp@AC2U.org

For the Amazon wishlist go to: http://amzn.eu/8sbJELp – please email ICanHelp@ac2u.org to notify when a purchase is made and advise of delivery estimation so staff are available to accept donations

Shopping deliveries can be sent to 62 Summer Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1SD

To apply for assistance

Applications can be made through www.AC2U.org or 0300 303 0903 (option 8)