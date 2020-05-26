North-east charity moves support online

A north-east charity has moved its vital services online to assist users during lockdown.

Westhill-based SensationALL, which supports families living with disabilities and support needs, have suspended face-to-face groups and activities, instead carrying out virtual services.

The charity said that the coronavirus lockdown is extra challenging for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Pathological Demand Avoidance, Attention Deficit Disorder, Learning Disabilities or Sensory Processing issues due to the changes in routine.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Some of its virtual services include ‘@home sessions’, a one-on-one video call with a practitioner who leads sensory activities and games, a weekly social group for teenagers called SociALLise and another called ‘Chill-oot!’ which teachers self-regulation, emotional awareness and behavioural management to school-age children.

Suz Strachan, service manager at SensationALL, said: “Many of the children we support can’t understand the unwritten social rules that are common sense to most of us. Small or seemingly trivial things can trigger ‘meltdowns’ or episodes of anxiety, in Chill-oot! we give them strategies and techniques they can use in everyday life to cope when they are over-whelmed or upset- which is needed now more than ever.”