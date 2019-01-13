North-east charity Me Too! on the hunt for new ‘ninjas’

A north-east charity that helps children with additional support needs is on the lookout for more volunteers.

Me Too! will host an information day next week for anyone thinking of helping the group.

The charity, which started in June 2015, publishes a magazine for families with children who have additional support needs.

Volunteers at the group are affectionately known as “ninjas”.

The event will take place from noon on January 17 at Admiral Court next to the Union Square shopping centre on Poynernook Road.

A spokeswoman for Me Too! said: “Come along and find out how you can help support Me Too! We have working from home opportunities as well as micro ninja roles.”

