North-east charity lights up lives with tribute project

A north-east miscarriage charity is launching a project that will help parents pay permanent tribute to their lost children.

Miscarriage Information Support Service (Miss) is creating a page on its website where bereaved parents can choose a star to remember their babies.

They can then name the star after their baby, give it an age and write a small message.

Each of these stars will then form a network of them on a remembrance page on the Miss website.

Abi Clarke, founder of Miss, hopes this new page will act as another support base for the people the charity helps.

She said: “We are calling the project Northern Stars and it will look like a sky with stars. Parents who have lost a child can choose a star, name it and put a short message on it and email it to us.

“Hickman Design will be producing the page and parents can see their star on it. It’s another way of helping them remember their child as it will be like they are looking down on them.

“The platform will also allow them to open up when they are writing the message, offering them comfort and a way to move forward as well.”

The charity would like parents or family members who have lost a child in early pregnancy (under 24 weeks) to get in touch.

Abi aims to grow the page from an initial 40 stars to become a galaxy. She added: “We are hoping to launch the page in the next couple of weeks but first we need parents to come forward and choose a star.

“Forty stars will just be the starting point.

“We work closely with Aberdeen Maternity Hospital and the bereavement support service there.

“The aim is to show how much we care for them and this can become a place to remember their lost children.”

Abi wants to encourage more men to get involved with their services.

She said: “All our support groups are currently predominantly female but we would like more men to get involved.

“We’ve created an online survey to ask what sort of events they would like to be held, like quiz nights or curry nights.”

That survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/NZMCDHB

Those who would like to submit a star are invited to email info@miscarriageinfosuppservice.co.uk