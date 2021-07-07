North-east charity launches website on the history of Aberdeen’s social care

Charity VSA has launched a brand new website that will highlight the history of social care in Aberdeen.

VSA is inviting people whose lives have been touched by their work to share their stories for the site to allow visitors to take a trip down memory lane.

Stories and pictures will also be shared on other platforms over the coming months as part of a heritage project, with public art, story booklets and school toolkits all planned – as well as a special exhibition.

The project was launched earlier this year and is being supported by the National Lottery Heritage fund.

Kenneth Simpson, chief executive of VSA, said: “We are delighted to be able to launch our heritage website, and would like to thank The National Lottery Heritage Fund again for this fantastic opportunity. We would love to gather as many stories as possible to help us bring this project to life.”

The public can be active collaborators in sharing their own personal histories

Lynne Clark, heritage coordinator of VSA, said: “We have worked hard on developing this new and exciting part of the website, where the public can be active collaborators in sharing their own personal histories, send postcards to loved ones all over the world, and learn more about the heritage of social care in Aberdeen over the last 150 years”.

As part of the website, a selection of heritage postcards are also available. The digital postcards have been designed to help people stay in touch after a “challenging” year.

VSA has helped thousands of vulnerable people living in communities across the north-east by providing support and services for those dealing with mental health issues, loneliness and depression.