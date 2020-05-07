North-east charity launches talent competition

A north-east charity which helps families battling poverty is set to hold a fundraising talent competition.

AberNecessities is encouraging people across the region to sign up to show off their talents while raising money for families in need.

The competition, named AberDream’s Got Talent, will be run over social media.

In a statement, the charity said: “AberNecessities wish to see the talent that we have right here in the north-east.

“Once all talent videos are reviewed, we will whittle it down to our top 10 talents and upload them to our Facebook page, with an assigned number, where you can then vote for your favourite.”

The competition will be launched on May 25 and is open for entries open until May 28.

Entries cost £3 and should be emailed to paul@abernecessities.co.uk. Votes cost £1.50 and voting closes at 5pm on May 31, with the winner being announced later that evening.