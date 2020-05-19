North-east charity launches fund for community groups

A north-east charity has announced the launch of a £50,000 Supporting Communities Fund.

Aberdeenshire Voluntary Action (AVA) will give grants to voluntary organisations across Aberdeenshire in response to Covid-19.

Organisations can apply for funding awards of up to £1,250 to help support their activities related to Covid-19 and the implementation of social distancing measures.

Chief executive Dan Shaw said: “We are very excited to financially support the amazing work going on across Aberdeenshire by voluntary groups both new and existing that have rallied in responding to Covid-19 in their villages and towns.

“We are staggered by the capacity of our communities to support vulnerable people at this time, and our aim is to help them to do this.”

The closing date for phase 1 of applications is Tuesday June 30.

To find out more, and to apply, visit www.avashire.org.uk

If you have any questions get in touch by emailing grants@avashire.org.uk