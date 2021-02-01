North-east charity launches appeal to help families fleeing domestic abuse

A north-east children’s charity has launched a new campaign to support families fleeing domestic abuse.

AberNecessities supports struggling children and families by providing the bare essentials needed to care for children.

The charity has launched its ‘No Child Should Go Without a Hero’ appeal to provide families with the resources to start afresh.

Domestic violence affects more than a million women in the UK every year and in the wake of the pandemic, AberNecessities has seen a 175% increase in applications from families escaping domestic abuse situations with nothing more than the clothes on their back.

The charity is calling on the community to step up and be a hero for a child by helping to provide families with the means to start afresh.

AberNecessities is creating Fresh Start packs filled with the essential items a child, young person and parent need to help them start over.

Each child’s pack will be filled with new clothes, shoes, pyjamas, a teddy bear, games, activities and their favourite toy.

Mums will be gifted new clothes, shoes, a hairdryer, brush, pyjamas, dressing down, slippers, hot water bottle and toiletries.

Families will also receive the Home Comforts package filled with non-perishable foods, snacks, storybooks, cosy blankets and fluffy towels.

AberNecessities will continue to care for families via their dedicated referral system and the charity will be working closely with Grampian Women’s Aid to distribute the care packages to families.

© Darrell Benns/DCT Media

Danielle Flecher-Horn, founder of AberNecessities, said: “It is an extremely sad but real fact that domestic abuse has risen since the national lockdown was imposed in the wake of Covid-19.

“It can be extremely difficult for a woman to leave an abusive situation for a whole host of reasons.

“Sadly, one of those is often a lack of financial independence and a fear of being unable to support herself and her children, often resulting in the family staying or returning to the abusive relationship.

“We believe that through kindness, understanding and empowerment we can help some of the most vulnerable people across the north-east by ensuring they have access to support. While we cannot rewrite their story, we can make a new chapter possible.”

Grampian Women’s Aid manager Aileen Forbes added: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with AberNeccessities for this important campaign which will provide women, children and young people with essential items they need when fleeing a perpetrator of domestic abuse during these uncertain times.

“We have experienced significant demand for our support with referrals increasing steadily from June.

“Average referrals of women seeking support stood at 50 per month and peaked at 120 in September.

“As we retreat into our homes again during this second wave of restrictions, for women and children living with their abuser it means spending extended periods of time confined at home with abuse.

“While coronavirus is not responsible for domestic abuse, it has given abusers more tools to control and abuse women and children.

“Fleeing from their home is an extremely stressful and worrying time for women and children and, often, they must leave with no possessions or home comforts.

“We are grateful that services such as AberNeccessities are here to help provide essential items for the women, children and young people we support.”

Women seeking support during this time should reach out to Grampian Women’s Aid by calling 01224 593381, emailing info@grampian-womens-aid.com, or visiting grampian-womens-aid.com/contact-us/

To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/campaign/nochildshouldgowithoutahero