North-east charity launches annual fundraising cycle with virtual twist

A north-east charity has launched its annual fundraising cycle ride – with a virtual twist.

The charity challenge, hosted by Kayleigh’s Wee Stars, usually sees participants choose from a distance of either 20, 57 or 95 miles in Deeside.

This year, however, the Oldmeldrum-based charity is unable to run the annual KWS Cycle Challenge in its usual format due to Covid-19 restrictions.

While the cycle will still take place on Saturday October 3 with the same choice of distances, participants can choose their own route.

Kayleigh’s Wee Stars, founded by Jonathan and Anna Cordiner, was started in 2012 after the death of their two-year-old daughter Kayleigh from an atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumour, a type of terminal brain tumour.

Charity manager Tracey Morris said: “Our cycling event has grown and grown over the years. Our first event was in 2013 and 40 cyclists turned up.

“Last year we had more than 300 cyclists take part and it raised £17,000 which is a huge amount for us.

“We’ve obviously made the decision to make the cycle virtual this year due to the coronavirus restrictions.

“The requests for support are still coming in regularly, but we haven’t been able to pull in as much money because a lot of fundraising events have been cancelled and that’s where the majority of our money comes from.

“It’s a very different set up to what we would usually have. Normally we are in Ballater and our three cycle routes leave from there.

“We meet all the cyclists, we see them all go out and come back in and we’re able to give them their certificates and medals.

“It’s a great atmosphere but this year we can’t do that, so we’re asking people to pick from three distances and choose their own route.”

The money raised from the charity cycle will help to provide financial support to other families who have a child with a terminal illness.

Tracey added: “Every time a child in Scotland is diagnosed with a terminal illness they are appointed a social worker, and we work with those social workers to support the families as and when they need it.

“More often than not it’s for financial support, or sometimes it can be for a final holiday together or a special experience. We don’t have any restrictions on what the money is used for.

“Essentially the charity works to ensure we have funds to pay out to families who need our help.”

To find out more, or to get involved in the charity cycle, visit kayleighsweestars.co.uk/site/events/kws-cycle-2020