North-east charity Inspire celebrates 30th anniversary

A north-east charity that aims to provide support for adults with learning disabilities is marking a milestone birthday.

Inspire, which helps more than 300 adults with disabilities and additional support needs, is celebrating 30 years of support.

To mark the occasion, a fundraising event will take place on March 8 at the Carmelite Hotel in Aberdeen.

The celebration, called Spotlight Cabaret, will start at 7pm and feature performances from local artists. It will offer people a chance to find out more about the group’s work.

A spokeswoman said: “For the past 30 years Inspire has been empowering the people it supports to make their own choices and live the life they want to live through the support of the charity.”

Guests can find out more about tickets and information by visiting: bit.ly/2Ta6a17 or e-mailing the team on inspire.rgu@gmail.com

