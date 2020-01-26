North-east charity in call to brew up a storm to mark 150th birthday

A leading charity is hoping the public will brew up a storm to help celebrate its 150th birthday.

Staff from VSA want people to host vintage tea parties across the north-east to help mark the special milestone on March 10.

To launch the fundraising drive, offshore catering firm Entier created a range of mouthwatering cakes and sandwiches at its headquaters in Westhill.

The firm has also pledged to raise a minimum of £25,000 for the charity this year.

Peter Bruce, CEO of Entier, said: “I think the exceptional standards of the products on display fits in with what VSA are looking for, so we’re really happy to get behind the charity this year as it celebrates its 150th anniversary.”

He added: “We have a very skilled team of chefs and bakers working in this facility which provided all the products on the plates today.”

The 150th anniversary celebrations also coincide with the opening of Abergeldie House, a new mental health unit in Aberdeen which will offer accommodation to 20 people and support an additional 40 others living in their own homes through a mental wellbeing outreach service.

The centre will help those recovering from conditions like stress, depression, anxiety, panic attacks and eating disorders.

Maggie Wilson, chairwoman of VSA, said: “Our focus is to raise funds for this new mental health unit, which is really important so we can get people better and then send them home with support.

“We want to see other cities take up something like this because we want to lead the way in mental health.

“The vintage tea parties are the start of allowing the Aberdeen people to help us celebrate, because they have supported us for 150 years.

“We are building the mental health unit to actually give back to the city.”

Jennifer Mitchell, director of external relations for VSA, said: “We’re the oldest charity in Aberdeen and we are trying to encourage businesses and individuals to join us in our celebrations for all the lives we’ve changed across the city and shire by taking part in our vintage afternoon tea party.

“Aberdeen’s Lord Provost is hosting a tea party through a civic reception for 100 of our service users, volunteers and their families and some of our staff.

“We are also exceptionally grateful towards Entier and Peter Bruce for backing our vintage tea party.

“We would love for everyone to step forward, have a bit of fun and take part and learn a bit more about our heritage and history for the lives we’ve changed, and to also hopefully raise a bit of money for VSA.”

To host a tea party on behalf of VSA, download a free online pack, here.

It includes a money box for donations to VSA as well as a poster, sweepstake, bunting, and recipe cards.