North-east charity in call for Tesco tokens

A north-east charity is calling for votes to bag a share of a community fund.

CLAN Cancer Support, which is based on Westburn Road, Aberdeen, is bidding for a cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help Centenary Grant Initiative.

Funds from the Bags of Help scheme will help to provide thousands of complementary therapies which can help to promote a sense of well-being during a difficult time. Voting is open in all Tesco stores in July and August, with customers using a token given at the check-out to cast their vote.

Iona Mitchell, head of cancer support services for CLAN, said: “We urge everyone in Aberdeen and throughout the north-east to support their local cancer charity by popping a token in the box for CLAN.”