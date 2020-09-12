North-east charity helping people with visual and hearing issues find work

A charity working with blind and deaf people across the north-east has helped dozens find work and education over the last year.

North East Sensory Services (NESS) have revealed they have supported 60 people in Aberdeen with visual and hearing impairments since June last year.

The charity’s employment support service moves people into work, education and training, assists in finding volunteering roles, and supplies in-work support for those already in employment.

With the economic difficulties caused by Covid-19, the organisation said its work in the year ahead would be even more vital.

Graham Findlay, chief executive of NESS, said: “It’s essential that those with hearing and visual impairments can participate in society in the same way as everyone else.

“We’re delighted to have helped so many people find opportunities in work, training and education, and to have supported those already in employment.

“People with sensory impairments have an enormous contribution to make to society, both economically and socially, and we’re focused on helping them do exactly that.

“Coronavirus poses a number of challenges, but we’re determined to help our clients more than ever in achieving everything they want from life.

“The fact that we’ve improved the fortunes of these 60 people in Aberdeen in the past year highlights what can be achieved if we work together.”

Sonia Seivwright of Aberdeen is deaf and wears hearing aids in both ears. She has welcomed the support from NESS.

The 30-year-old said: “I have worked with NESS for the last four years and in that time they have really helped me a lot.

“With the help of an employment officer, I successfully applied for college and she made sure that I had the support I needed during my time there.

“After two years at college, I successfully passed my HNC and I felt it was time to get into employment.

“I had several interviews and I was provided with information that I needed to help prepare for the interviews.

“I am now working part time as a receptionist for a solicitors and estate agents and was helped to approach Access to Work to get equipment to help me.

“What I appreciate most about NESS is they are understanding and will work with you to make sure you achieve everything you want as well as making sure you get all the right support you need. The fact I have NESS by my side, I am now much more confident and feel proud about everything I have managed to achieve.”