North-east charity handing out almost 50 parcels a day to vulnerable people

Around 50 care parcels are being handed out each day to vulnerable people in the north-east.

Aberdeen Cyrenians has had a small team working five days a week in order to prepare donations, cook meals and hand out care packages for those who are in need across the city.

It’s not just food being handed out – the team is also processing handouts of toiletries and toys as well as hot meals.

The Evening Express and Original 106 FM have joined forces with four charities to help the vulnerable in the north-east during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aberdeen Cyrenians, CFINE, Social Bite and Aberdeen Foyer have formed a partnership called AC2U, which will help individuals and families who cannot leave their homes to access goods.

So far it has drawn a lot of support from members of the public.

Teams of workers from Aberdeen Cyrenians, which has its base on Summer Street in the city centre, and supports people affected by homelessness, violence, domestic abuse and other forms of social exclusion, have been curating and delivering parcels since the partnership began.

Service manager Lesley Sheridan said: “It’s been a busy time, we are getting referrals through thick and fast and everything we need to do on a day-to-day basis.

“We’ve got a staff team of eight in the building at the moment, they are picking up all of the referrals, calling them back individually, doing all the cooking and delivering the parcels, due to social distancing measures.

“The team are from our direct access service that normally meet with vulnerable people face-to-face, but they can’t do that right now. They’re doing a lot of things that are out of their normal remit at the moment.

“We’re working on our rapid response, we’re dealing with every case on an individual basis.

“At the moment we have 50 care packages going out a day.

“It’s not just food, it’s baby supplies, hot food, toiletries, clothing, toys and books, we’ve got so much going out.

“We’re catering for quite a large variety of people who might be homeless, or find themselves in financial difficulty; those who are self-isolating and can’t get out, people fleeing from domestic abuse and the elderly and vulnerable.”

Priority is being given to current service users, the homeless or people at risk of homelessness, people with multiple complex needs who are at higher risk; the elderly and people with a disability or a chronic medical condition and single parents with babies.

Needs are assessed on an individual basis following an application.

Ms Sheridan said they’ve had great feedback from thankful recipients of the deliveries.

She added: “We had one gentleman who told us that it was the first hot meal he was having in two weeks. We’ve had nice cards as well.”

Anyone who can donate goods or cash is urged to help.

All money and goods received will go towards making sure those living in the north-east who need help during this difficult time are well supported and have access to basic necessities and services.

How to donate

Online cash donations – https://app.donorfy.com/donate/3YSBIBZ3Z8/Coronavirusappeal

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/donate/638083983420648/

Phone – text ‘AC2U’ to 70085 to donate £5 Anyone able to supply food should email: ICanHelp@AC2U.org

For the Amazon wishlist go to: http://amzn.eu/8sbJELp – please email ICanHelp@ac2u.org to notify when a purchase is made and advise of delivery estimation so staff are available to accept donations

Shopping deliveries can be sent to 62 Summer Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1SD

To apply for assistance

Applications can be made through www.AC2U.org or 0300 300 0903 (option 8)