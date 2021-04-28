North-east charity granted generous donation to start £1m Peterhead park revamp

A north-east charity has been granted a significant cash boost to bring an ambitious redevelopment plan for a Peterhead park to fruition.

Volunteers at Peterhead Area Community Trust (PACT) were delighted to receive £20,000 from the Morrisons Foundation as part of the supermarket’s grant programme.

The money will go towards the charity’s mammoth efforts to transform derelict land at Victoria park into a community garden for people of all ages.

The masterplan, which was given the go-ahead in January this year following a well-received public consultation, is expected to cost more than £1 million.

It will include new cycle tracks, exercise areas and children’s play equipment, as well as a Victorian-themed pavilion for community use and tree-lined cycle paths.

There will also be a floodlit multi-use games area available for hire.

Alan Fakley, treasurer at PACT, is hopeful they’ll be able to hit the ground running soon, having secured the funding for the first phase of the masterplan.

He said: “When developing the project in Peterhead, we really want to make a lasting difference to the lives of people within the community for many years to come.

“Our aim is to improve the life conditions for people, who may be vulnerable and in hardship, and to empower social cohesion for all to enjoy.

“The project will give Peterhead a free-to-use green space and provide something for everyone, no matter what age group you fall into.

“The consultation and the feedback from local residents has been superb, so we’ll be thrilled to get a start with the first stage of the revamp as soon as possible.

“This support will help us achieve these aims and we couldn’t be more pleased with the help we’ve received from Morrisons.”

Sheena Irvine, Morrisons community champion in Peterhead, added: “I’m over the moon that through the Morrisons Foundation we’ve been able to make this massive donation to PACT.

“Their project to develop the green space near the store will make a huge difference to the lives of so many.”