North-east charity gives teddies with stomas to 500 children in UK

Almost 500 children around the UK were given a teddy bear by a north-east charity last year.
A Bear Named Buttony, which is based in Ballater, creates and ships teddies with stomas.
The aim of the cuddly toy is to make youngsters who have a stoma feel less alone.
The project was inspired by co-founder Jenny Gow’s daughter Eilidh, who had a stoma when she was three.
The scheme is part of the Breakaway Foundation, and each bear costs £30 – which is sponsored by donations.
More than 2,000 have been sent out across the UK since the charity was founded in 2015.