North-east charity gets £30,000 boost to help kids

A north-east charity that helps children with additional support needs has received a £30,000 grant.

Rainbow Rogues in Ellon has been supporting families since its inception in 2005.

Sessions for pre-school children with additional needs take place twice a week at Esslemont School.

The Udny Community Trust has given the group the £30,000 funding to expand its services.

Three sessions will take place each week from August with respite care available throughout school holidays.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: “Our sessions consist of the whole group spending time in our playroom before the children are looked after by our play workers while the parents spend time with our family support worker.”

A drop-in session offering more information will be held on July 15 at the school from noon-2pm.