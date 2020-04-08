North-east charity fundraising from home with trivia

An Aberdeen cancer charity’s fundraising idea has gone from strength to strength.

CLAN, which helps people battling cancer and their families from its base on Westburn Road, is continuing to provide services but has lost out on vital funds due to events being postponed, such as Run Garioch and Kiltwalk Aberdeen.

To turn the tide, its staff and volunteers came up with the idea of doing an online Sunday sofa quiz.

Seventy teams snapped up tickets in the first week – and 160 teams joined in last Sunday, paying £3 plus an optional donation to enter.

In its first two weeks, the event has raised a total of £1,260 for CLAN.

A spokesman for the charity said: “Thank you everyone for playing on Sunday night.

“See you same time next week for another three rounds of questions.”

Visit tinyurl.com/clansundaysofa for more information and to find out how to join in at 8pm on Sunday.

