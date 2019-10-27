North-east charity fundraiser goes Back to the Future

A north-east charity which helps children and parents with additional support needs will give guests the chance to go Back to the Future at its second annual ball.

Me Too has seen the demands for its services to help families and carers grow.

The charity was started by Phionna McInnes in 2015 as a quarterly magazine to collate information, support and events available to children who have various disabilities, particularly autism and ADHD.

It has since grown to offer a monthly children’s club and school holiday programme as well as offering relaxed events.

To meet the demands of service users, Me Too will host its second fundraising ball at the Ardoe House Hotel on November 9.

The Enchantment Under The Sea Ball – named after the high school dance in the classic film Back to the Future – will have surprises on the night.

Guests might even see the famous DeLorean car used by Marty and Doc Brown to travel through time in the famous movie.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Ms McInnes said: “It is all set to be a great night for our guests.

“The event starts in the reception room in 1985 before being transported back to 1955 in the amazing ballroom at the Ardoe House Hotel.

“Our fundraising dinners are fun, interactive and are different from other events.”

To book tickets for the event, send an email to events@metoomagazine.org