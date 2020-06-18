North-east charity fundraiser clocks up 37,000 miles

Supporters of a north-east charity have clocked up 37,001 miles as part of a fundraising challenge.

Friends of ANCHOR set its supporters the ambitious goal of reaching enough miles to cover the perimeter of the north-east as part of its Going the Distance challenge.

It saw participants of all ages and abilities walk, run, cycle, skate and even scoot to raise funds for the charity, which supports cancer and haematology patients in the region.

So far, participants have covered a collective distance of 37,001 miles, which is equivalent to almost one-and-a-half trips around the globe.

A statement from Friends of ANCHOR read: “When we began this challenge at the start of June, our aim was to cover the perimeter of the north-east and so far that has been achieved 14 times over and counting.

“We would like to say a huge well done and thank you to all of our participants as we enter Week 3 of Going the Distance.

“If you would like to join us for the remainder of the month, or even a handful of days, we’d love to hear from you via our sign-up page.”

To find out more, or to get involved, visit www.friendsofanchor.org/index.php/events/going-the-distance