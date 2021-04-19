North-east charity encouraging residents to take on fundraising challenge

A local children’s charity is encouraging people in the north-east to participate in its 100 miles for smiles challenge.

Befriend a Child, the only specialist befriending charity for children in the north-east, launched the challenge at the start of this year.

It involves people walking, running, cycling or skipping 100 miles over the course of one month in 2021 to raise funds for children across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Participants are asked to set a target of £50 and keep the charity posted with how their challenge is going throughout the month.

It comes as Befriend a Child has been forced to host virtual activities, events and challenges for the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 100 miles for smiles initiative is joined by Befriend a Child’s 5k a day in May challenge, which proved successful.

The charity has more in store for north-east residents throughout the remainder of the year including its online auction, which launched on Monday and will run until Sunday April 25.

This involves participants having the opportunity to bid on a range of prizes including a Hobbit Hideaway stay in Moray and a game of golf at Gleneagles.

The team is also launching its virtual craft market and Befriend a Child’s Golf Day, which will see teams compete at Meldrum House on Thursday August 26.

To sign up or find out more information about the 100 miles for smiles challenge, contact

fundraising@befriendachild.org.uk