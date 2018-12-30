North-east charity donates thousands of books to Africa

Hundreds of thousands of books have been donated to Africa this year by a north-east charity.

Books Abroad, which is based in Rhynie, collects a range of different books and ships them across the world.

The charity is working with Rotary 1010, and has sent a huge number of books since the beginning of the year.

Most recently, a shipment was sent to Uganda at the beginning of the month.

A Books Abroad spokeswoman said: “Usually it takes about two hours to load the 18 pallets weighing over 10,000kgs and 45,000-plus books.

“We have had numerous members from Rotary Club of Banff working on a joint project to Ghana which should be completed by early January.”

Earlier this year a huge shipment of books was also sent out to Zambia, in a partnership with Elgin High School.

Last summer, staff and pupils went out to Zambia to meet head teachers, who completed forms describing their schools and identifying their need for books.

Books were donated to Books Abroad, with around 18 pallets packed on to containers bound for Kabwe, Central Province, Zambia.

From there, books were distributed to schools and the public library.

Others were then transported a further 52 kilometres to Mukonchi.

Former Elgin High School head teacher Andy Simpson, who was involved with the project, said: “Elgin High School has had links with schools in Zambia since 2007.

“It’s a long-established partnership.

“Elgin High School recently got a new building and the curriculum has changed quite a lot in Scotland over the past few years, so we saw it as an opportunity to donate the books to Zambia.

“We’ve built up a relationship with the teachers over in Kabwe, so we know that the books are being put to good use and that they are enjoying using them.”