North-east charity Dinky Doctors up for award

A north-east charity has been shortlisted in the Scottish First Aid Awards.

Dinky Doctors, which was set up last year, aims to teach first aid to children through an interactive show with characters.

The training is delivered in three packages aimed at three to five-year-olds, five to eight-year-olds and eight to 12-year-olds and has trained more than 3,000 children so far.

Sessions are held in schools, nurseries, and playgroups as well as at birthday parties.

Stuart Callison, chief executive of St Andrew’s First Aid, said “Dinky Doctors are doing a fantastic job at highlighting how important it is for children to be engaged with first aid from a young age.

“The fun and interactive nature of the shows is brilliant and they were a natural finalist in this year’s awards.”

The Scottish First Aid Awards will be held in Glasgow on November 15.