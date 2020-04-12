North-east charity creates online cancer centre

A leading north-east charity has launched an online resource centre for those affected by cancer.

Clan Cancer Support, which has offices across the north-east, has seen more than 500 people access its telephone service over the past week after the temporary closure of its centres.

The charity has developed a free online resource centre which will provide information, advice and support through virtual therapy sessions.

Head of services, Iona Mitchell, said: “The team at Clan is spread over a broad geographical base, and in every area we have people working hard to support their local communities either on the phone or by helping to develop our online resource centre.

“We will continue to add new services to the resource centre to support people with a cancer diagnosis”.

The Clan resource centre can be found at clanhouse.org

