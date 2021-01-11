North-east charity continues vital support during lockdown

A north-east charity is urging people facing crisis to reach out during lockdown.

Aberdeen Cyrenians experienced a 600% increase in demand for their services when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the UK back in March 2020.

With lockdown restrictions tightened for this month, the charity is continuing to support services, and where emergency or urgent help is needed, through the use of PPE and distanced face-to-face meetings.

Mike Burns, chief executive of Aberdeen Cyrenians, said: “When the first lockdown began back in March, we experienced a huge surge in demand from people needing our support.

“The latest measures come as many people are stressed and financially stretched after months of hardship, job loss, debt and continued business interruption and insecurity. Thankfully there is light at the end of the tunnel, but it promises to be a bumpy ride along the way.

“Our dedicated staff are only too aware of the impact this new lockdown will have, on people being unable to work, on relationships, on addiction, on mental health. We urge people feeling the strain to get in touch, as we can help people avoid crisis as well as support those already in need.

“We are continuing to distribute food parcels and other essentials, and are thankful to the public for their generous support in donating to assist local people in need. Whilst we have had to change the way we provide help to keep people safe, we want everyone to know that all our support and services are still there and fully running.”

Call Aberdeen Cyrenians on 0300 303 0903 if in need of immediate support.

Alternatively, find out more about what services are available at www.weareac.org/care-services.