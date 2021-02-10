North-east charity continues to support blind and deaf community during pandemic

A north-east charity that works with blind and deaf people across the region has continued to offer its services throughout the pandemic, despite the obstacles.

North East Sensory Services (NESS) has spent the past 10 months adapting its services in order to continue providing support for people living with hearing and visual impairments.

The coronavirus pandemic has raised a number of concerns for staff and volunteers of the charity.

This included hearing aid users being without their aids whenever cleaning or re-tubing was required, highlighting the importance of technology in helping blind and deaf individuals avoid isolation during the pandemic, and ensuring vulnerable people better understand Scotland’s evolving benefits system.

However, NESS has done everything in its power to overcome these obstacles.

The charity launched a number of initiatives including the ‘Hear 2 Help Express’ service – in partnership with NHS Grampian’s audiology department.

It also set up a private social media group where a range of up-to-date information, exclusively in British Sign Language, is gathered from a range of reliable and trustworthy sources.

And after receiving a Scottish Government grant of over £42,000 in November, NESS employed a dedicated worker to help clients applying for financial support, as well as training the charity’s staff to assist with future benefit applications.

This ensured those living with sensory loss had access to the financial support they were eligible for.

Strict social distancing measures and Covid-19 restrictions have been in place throughout the period, which the team has adhered to by wearing full PPE where necessary, offering doorstep deliveries and providing support online.

Graham Findlay, chief executive of NESS, said: “Far too often, deaf and blind people can miss out on essential information.

“Their vulnerability to misinformation is also far higher in a time of crisis, such as the current pandemic.

“We’ve invested in equipment to make special videos for deaf people to ensure they’re not left behind in this global pandemic.

“But more needs to be done. We are working to raise awareness so that people with sensory loss can live independent and confident lives.

“The pandemic has provided even more challenging circumstances, so it’s essential charities like NESS can continue to help.”

The charity’s support services are available for people based in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Elgin, Dundee, and Moray.

More recently, it launched the NESS 2021 Voucher Raffle campaign to generate funds for its work.

This has involved NESS raffling hundreds of pounds worth of vouchers from around 20 local businesses to help traders during the latest round of lockdown restrictions.

Businesses taking part include The Perfect Platter, The Bread Guy, Orka Café, The Garlogie Inn, Aberdeen Whisky Shop, Tiger Lily Boutique, Signature Menswear, The Atholl Hotel, Aberdeenshire Larder, The Boat Inn, Cove Bay Honey Bees, and much more.

The raffle has raised £450 to-date and hopes to reach a target of £1,000.

© DCT Media

Lynn Batham, community fundraising co-ordinator with NESS, said: “It is so important to support our local economy.

“These are the businesses that have been there for us, either over the years or even more so during this pandemic. They’ve had to keep adapting under very difficult circumstances and by supporting them through the raffle, it will bring what they do to fore and hopefully new customers their way.

“As a charity we’ve also had to adapt to the difficult circumstances over the past year.

“Amid the ongoing pandemic, our goal of achieving a society in which people living with sensory loss are able to fully participate and contribute to the same level as those without sensory loss, is more important than ever.

“Supporting NESS ensures we can continue to provide a wide range of social care services to support blind and deaf people of all ages.”

The team behind Bannerman Butcher, based in Inverbervie, are also participating in the raffle. A spokesperson from the butcher shop said: “Bannerman Butcher usually takes part in the annual Chapelton Family Bike Run, which donates to NESS.

“We supply hot pies for the bikers on their return, along with a stall selling our meat produce and hot burgers.

“Due to the current situation which makes it difficult for fundraising, Lynn came up with the raffle idea and we are delighted to take part for this very worthy cause.”

NESS has also secured multiple voucher sponsors. Their donations have ensured that everything made from the raffle is profit.

© Supplied by NESS

These businesses include Oberon Solutions, Aberdeen Business Network, McLeod & Aitken, McLean Financial Services, Flux Creative, 06Media and Total Business Furniture.

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/ness2021voucherraffle to purchase a ticket.

You can purchase as many tickets (£5 per entry) as you want.