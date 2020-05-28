North-east charity continues to help communities thanks to grant funding

A north-east charity said it has been able to continue supporting communities in the region thanks to support from the Bank of Scotland.

Peterhead-based Stella’s Voice works to safeguard young people across Eastern Europe from traffickers and homelessness.

However, after its shops shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, it received a surge in requests from local charities hoping for its support. To help it continue to assist others, Stella’s Voice was successful in obtaining a five-figure sum from the Bank of Scotland to allow it to pay its rent and utility bills until it can safely re-open.

The five remaining staff that have not been furloughed have been helping out local communities including the Aberdeenshire North Food Bank by delivering food from supermarkets to food banks, and delivering donated furniture to councils dealing with emergency housing.

Mark Morgan, director at Stella’s Voice, said: “When the lockdown was announced, our first instinct was to find ways that we could survive.

“Thanks to Bank of Scotland we now have the finance to cover our bills and the peace of mind knowing we can reopen our shops quickly when the lockdown is lifted.”

